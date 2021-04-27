From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), an umbrella body over all pentecostal churches in the country, with over 65million population, on Monday came out hard on President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the supposed fight of his administration against insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality is nothing, but a façade.

The body also decried the continuous presence and the retention of the Minister of Communication, Isah Pantami, in the cabinet of President Buhari, describing the development as absurd and ludicrous.

The PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Monday by the PFN Media Department and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong.

The Christian body noted that the Pantami’s defence by the Buhari-led administration, was an indication that the government was not serious about its fight against Boko Haram insurgency and other related security challenges facing the country.

According to Oke, who is the Presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, the controversy currently generated by the Pantami saga was needless as he (Pantami) ought to have resigned or be sacked on account of his past complimentary stance on Boko Haram and the insurgents.

His words: “That Pantami is still in Buhari’s government, tells much about who we are and the mockery that trails us. What is the man still doing in government; why has he not resigned or why has he not been sacked by the government? More questions than answers or are we running a government of abracadabra, the more you look, the less you see?”

He lamented that the Buhari’s government supposed fight against insurgency, banditry and the lik, was after all, a façade.

“To us at the PFN, the Buhari’s government is not sincere in its alleged war against Boko Haram, killer herdsmen and other criminalities. Do we have to look beyond our shoulders for the sponsors of the mindless killings and bloodshed currently ravaging our country? The answer is no! The government knows them.”