Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A Director of National Educational Academy and Senior Lecturer, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Adams Agahiu, has applauded the judiciary for being upright in the delivery of judgment by the Presidential Electoral Tribunal in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Frankly speaking, the victory is not only for President Buhari but for the entire country,” Prof. Adams stated, speaking with Saturday Sun.

“If you look at the war on corruption and the fight against terrorism, you would realize that Mr President has performed creditably more than expected by the opposition,” ‎he added.

The professor said the President had dedicated himself to building a new Nigeria since he was elected in 2015, saying, “this is the reason why Nigerians voted overwhelmingly for him in his second term for continuity.”

Agahiu highlighted the establishment of modular refineries across the Niger Delta as one of the achievements of Buhari as President.

“This would increase the level of petroleum production and supply in the nation as most of the regular refineries are moribund,” he observed.

“At least three of these modular refineries are ready for commissioning by the President and would serve as pace setters for more to come.”

The professor hailed the Buhari administration’s decision to temporarily close the Seme border to control the influx of illegally imported foreign products into the country.

“The decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the influx of illegal activities from neighboring states’ border is highly significant,” he said.

“This has reduced many criminal activities going on around the notorious Seme border and its environs.

“It is also important to note that the decision would encourage the patronage of locally made goods such as rice which would boost the nation’s economy,” Agahiu explained.