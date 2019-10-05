David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned what it called barbaric and disgraceful attack against peaceful IPOB protesters yesterday by South African police, which it said was a proof that “state sanctioned politics of savagery has taken firm hold in Cyril Ramaphosa’s South Africa.”

In a statement, the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful described the incident as “thoroughly ugly and distasteful development that pales white apartheid regime into insignificance in terms of its brutality and incredulity.”

The group said those “on whose account Cyril Ramaphosa ordered his police to open fire on peaceful Biafran protesters will never know peace”, adding that same people “have reduced Nigeria to an archetypal impoverished, backward 19th century Fulani emirate.”

“Let them know that Jubril will be disgraced, hounded and exposed in every country he sets foot upon even if it happens to be in totalitarian glorified Banana republics in Africa. The crass display of primitive police brutality and anti-democratic antecedents of the South African police is confirmation, if any is needed, that black Africa is hopeless and doomed, “ the statement stressed.