From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kwara State chapter, has alleged plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to implicate some of its members ahead of a campaign rally to be led by President Muhammad Buhari on February 4, 2018 in Ilorin, the state capital.

State chairman of the party, Alhaji Kola Shittu, who raised the alarm at a press briefing on yesterday listed seven top members of the party who have been allegedly slated for arrest on trumped up charges in order to intimidate the party.

Shittu asked Nigerians to prevail on the security operatives not to be used for political vendetta, pointing out that his party has engaged in campaigns for long now without any untoward incident.

Shittu’s explaining the concern of the party said: State of Harmony, we want to draw the attention of the public to the plot by members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to rope in and get prominent members of our party arrested on trumped up charges before the date of Mr. President’s visit to the state.

“Top on the list of our party’s leaders penciled down for illegal arrest are the north and central senatorial chairmen of the PDP, Alhji Isiaka Oniwa and Alhaji Jimoh Adesina respectively. Others include the Director General of the Mandate ABS Constituency Office, Ilorin, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi,Mr. Taju Alabi, Alhaji Oba Ajara, Alhaji Alfa Dembo, Mr. Lanre Daibu, Alhaji Isiaka Magaji, Alhaja Sarat Adebayo, among others.

“We want the whole world to know that none of our members slated for arrest prior to Mr. President’s visit has committed any offence known to the law which could precipitate their arrest. Leaders and members of our party are peace loving and law abiding citizens who cannot hurt a fly let a whole president of the country.”