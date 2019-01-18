NAN

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Niger Command, has deployed 1,200 officers to provide adequate security during and after the official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Saturday.

Mr Philip Ayuba, Corps Commandant in the state, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

Ayuba said officers would be on duty from the Airport to Baro River Port in Agaie Local Government Area, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign ground in the metropolis.

”We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security cover for our president.

“Adequate security measures would be provided across the 25 local government areas to guarantee a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

He , however, urged members of the public to be law-abiding, and eschew acts that could lead to break down of law and order during and after the visit.

” We want to assure the general public that NSCDC and other security agencies have put in place necessary strategies to guarantee peace during and after the president’s visit.

”However, we want to use this medium to call on citizens of Niger to report to security agencies any suspected movement capable of threatening the peace and security of the state,” he said.

The commandant warned leaders of political parties in the state to impress it on their supporters to shun all forms of violence and thuggery prior to and after the visit.

”We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion as any person or groups found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.