From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

It was partial compliance today in Abia State to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order, as most residents stayed at home.

The IPOB leadership had earlier in the week announced what they described as emergency sit-at-home order for Thursday in the whole of the South East which was specifically aimed at truncating President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Imo State.

However, investigations revealed that most people stayed at home despite the President did not visit Abia State for the fear of being attacked by hoodlums.

The state capital of Umuahia witnessed partial compliance as there were scanty human and vehicular movements around the city.

Although commercial bus drivers and tricycle operators were seen on the streets of the city, however the hustling and bustling associated with the city centre was non existent.

Markets in the city opened for business, but they witnessed low economic activities as customers stayed away.

Banks and other corporate establishments were closed for business out of the fear of the unknown, but Filling Stations opened and dispensed products to the few motorists that came their way.

Government offices were opened, but many workers stayed away, ostensibly for fear of being molested by hoodlums who could take advantage of the situation.

The commercial city of Aba however had a total compliance as people stayed at home.

Unlike in Umuahia, there were no human and vehicular movements as the streets were deserted.

While markets opened for business, but without anybody around, banks and other public institutions were closed.

Government offices and Filling Stations in the city were also under lock and key.

Some people who spoke to our reporter complained that the sit-at-home order was becoming monotonous and negatively affecting their businesses.

