There is security beef up in Onitsha, Anambra state ahead of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission the Zik Mausoleum at the commercial city.

The Zik tomb was completed by the Buhari administration last October after successive governments abandoned the project which was started by late military head of state Gen. Sani Abacha.

Security men are stationed at strategic positions in Onitsha, with patrols on major roads and streets to ensure the free flow of traffic in the city.

The Zik compound at Inosi Onira was also heavily guarded by security personnel.

Some workers from from the Federal ministry of Power, Works and Housing were on ground to put final touches on the tomb of the late statesman and the administrative block that houses offices, library, archives and halls.

Police traffic officers and personnel of the state road management agency were on ground to control traffic and direct motorists to alternative routes to avoid congestion at the major roads leading to the venue of the programme.

Acting Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Basil Ejidike said that all were set to receive Mr. President in the state, saying that the president after the commissioning the project would address the state at the Holy Trinity field, Onitsha.

He said that the people of Anambra state and the Southeast are eager to see the pesident to thank him for the many projects overseen by the Buhari administration across the region, including the Second Niger bridge, reconstruction of Onitsha-Enugu expressway, and the reconstruction of Nnewi-Amichi-Uga-Okigwe road.