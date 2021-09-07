From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

As the residents of Imo State gets set to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday for commissioning of projects, the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has declared a sit-at-home and total lockdown on same day to protest what it described as the illegal detention of their leader,Nnamdi Kanu.

Already,the order is causing panic among the people of the State who in the past few weeks have been complying to an earlier order to sit-at-home on Mondays in solidarity of Kanu even after it was relaxed.

The order which is contained in the statement by the Head of Directorate of States of IPOB,Chika Edoziem also claimed that the President is not qualified to visit the South East following several killings witnessed in the zone by killer herdsmen.

He said “kidnapping our leader ,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and illegally detaining him is an added reason disqualifying this Buhari from even contemplating visiting and settling his feet on the sacred land of Biafra.

The separatists Igbo group which claimed the visit of the President is to mock Ndigbo over the alleged killings also said ” as Muhammadu Buhari insists on coming to mock both the leaving and dead Biafrans on our own land ,then we Biafrans will take up the challenge and show the world once again that Biafra land is our heritage.

“In view of the foregoing ,the Directorate of IPOB,hereby declared the 9th of September 2021 ,the day of Buhari’s s heduled visit to Imo State as a day of Civil Disobedience . There shall be a total lockdown of Biafra land at this date.” Edoziem stated.