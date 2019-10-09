Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The South African Government has said the recent state visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to South Africa signalled an end to the spate of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in the country.

The Acting South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Bobby Moroe, stated this following a Daily Sun inquiry into the state visit which held after a series of attacks on Nigerians and other nationals in South Africa.

“Our government continues to condemn acts of violence and attacks on foreign nationals and South Africans. What we wish for as a country is for continued integration of foreign nationals into our different societies,” Mr Moroe said.

Moroe further stated that the constitution of South Africa guaranteed the protection of human rights for all who live in the country, regardless of gender, race, creed, etc.

Moroe added that Nigeria and South Africa will continue to work together to ensure that their respective citizens abide by the law of their host countries and live in harmony.

“Through the recently concluded State Visit, the two countries were reaffirming their bilateral and historic relations, and committing to strengthen these relations further,” Mr Moroe added.