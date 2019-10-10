Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

South African Government has said the recent state visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to South Africa signalled the end of xenophobic attacks in the country.

Acting South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, stated this following Daily Sun’s enquiry on the state visit held after series of attacks on Nigerians and other nationals in South Africa.

“Our government continues to condemn acts of violence and attacks on foreign nationals and South Africans. What we wish for as a country is for continued integration of foreign nationals into our different societies,” Moroe said

He added that the constitution of South Africa guaranteed the protection of human rights for all who live in the country regardless of gender, race or creed.

Moroe added that Nigeria and South Africa will continue to work together to ensure that their respective citizens abide by the law of the host countries and live side by side in harmony amongst each other.

“Through the recently concluded state visit, the two countries were reaffirming their bilateral and historic relations, and committing to strengthen these relations further,” Moroe further said.