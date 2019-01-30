Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The coordinator of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) in Ebonyi State, Chief Austin Edeze, said the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state will help to unite the party in the state.

Edeze, who contested the governorship ticket but lost to Senator Sonni Ogbuoji, said contrary to insinuations in some quarters, that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is not strong in the state, the party is formidable and would make impact in the upcoming election.

Edeze said: “Buhari is coming to debunk the insinuation that the APC is not strong in Ebonyi. His visit will also unite all the factions in the state, if they exist, so we will have a united, strong APC.

“Mr. President is going to confirm that Ogbuoji is the candidate of the APC. It is not in doubt.

“And his visit is going to rally all elders and who is who, including every member of the APC, around him.

“His visit is also going to clear doubts in the minds of those who are sitting on the fence, including those in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who will eventually realise they’re making mistake by being there.

“So, I’m going to witness a situation whereby good number of PDP members will eventually join the APC after Mr President’s visit, and, of course, it is a celebration of victory, which we have already secured,” he said.