From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress would pick a date for its national convention on Sunday.

He also described as timely President Muhammadu Buhari’s warning to APC leaders to put their house in order so that the opposition would not take over power at the centre in next year’s election.

Buhari had during an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Thursday, warned against the persistent differences, disunity and lack of agreement, which could threaten the party’s re-election. He had also foreclosed the possibility of foisting party leadership on members by any kingmaker.

Lalong, who met with the president at the presidential villa, Abuja, told State House Correspondents that the Sunday meeting would centre on the proposed date for the convention. He said the governors have given the president the assurance that the convention will hold in February.

He observed that as a political party, the APC is made up of different interests saying, “what matters is that at the end of the day, we will elect our representatives.”

He added that Buhari’s admonition to the party that it risks losing power to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a signal for the party to have a seamless convention so that it will not disintegrate.

“You know, when convention is coming there are fears here and there, some people will tell you it will work, it will not work. I don’t want to jump to conclusion, but the visit to the President has already assured us and you know that there is already a notice that all the governors are meeting on Sunday. By Sunday we will tell you when we’re doing the convention.

“We’ve taken a date already. I think our first date before Christmas we said we’re going to do convention in February and we are still working for convention, as far as I’m concerned, except things change from another angle. But as far as I’m concerned, we’re working for our convention in February.

“These are things that the President was raising his fears, but we’ve already given him assurances that nothing will stop us from having a very peaceful election. Some parties have done their own the PDP did their own, nothing will stop APC from doing their own.

Asked how the party will manage court processes, Lalong said: “There are procedures to holding court processes. Many of the court processes were there when we set up the caretaker committee, but up to this moment, if you go to take a census of some of the court proceedings, you will realize that a lot of them have been resolved out of court. So, it’s still the duty of the party, it’s still part of the functions of the party to resolve.

“We’re meeting and we’re very hopeful, and then with the admonition given by the President, it’s a warning signal to all of us to sit up and ensure that we have a seamless, very clean, fair and transparent convention so that our party will not get disintegrated.”