From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has described as timely and in their best interest, President Muhammadu Buhari’s warning to All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to put their house in order else the opposition party, will take over power at the center in next year’s election.

Buhari had during an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Thursday, warned against the persistent differences, disunity and lack of agreement, which could threatened the party’s re-election.

He had also foreclosed the possibility of foisting party leadership on members by any kingmaker.

Lalong, who is Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum who met with the president at the presidential villa, Abuja, told State House Correspondents, said the president’s warning is for the party to redouble its effort and do the right thing.

He added that Buhari’s admonition to the party that it risks losing power to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a signal for the party to have a seamless convention so that it will not disintegrate.

He assured that the APC will meet Sunday to decide on a definite date for the conduct of the party’s national convention.

He added that the Sunday meeting will centre on the proposed date for the convention.

Lalong added that the governors have given the president’s the assurance that the convention will hold in February.

He observed that as a political party, the APC is made up of different interests saying, “what matters is that at the end of the day, we will elect our representatives.”

The party is hoping that a date in February is still feasible as it has come under pressure from the president to clean up its act or cede power to the main opposition party.

Details later …