From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned terrorists and bandits targeting schools that the country will not allow the destruction of the school system.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, President Buhari commended the efforts of the Kaduna State Government and the early response of the military which led to the rescue of 180 students, including eight members of staff, urging that the others declared missing be found and returned safely to their families.

The President also commended the efforts and contributions of local intelligence in significantly thwarting the kidnappers, saying that a country that has an efficient local intelligence network is a safer country.

‘Our military may be efficient and well-armed, but it needs good efforts for the nation’s defence and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment,’ he said.

President Buhari expressed sympathy with the victims of the incident and hoped for an early end to the ordeal of those still held captive.