From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has denied condemning the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, describing the report as fake news.

On Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Onnoghen and appointed Ibrahim Tanko as acting CJN.

Buhari said Onnoghen’s suspension was based on the order of Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) of January 23.

The First Lady’s Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, in a statement, yesterday, said the president’s wife has not made any statement in that regard.

“It is important to inform Nigerians that wife of the president has not made any public statement on the matter and, therefore, the commentary is untrue and fake.

“This is highly condemnable and we, therefore, advise the purveyors of such news to recant and desist henceforth.”