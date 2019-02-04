Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari at the weekend in Kano, donated assorted campaign items to the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are contesting for the House of Representatives.

The Special Assistant to the President(Administration), Alhaji Hadi Uba, made the donations on behalf of the president’s wife.

She said the gesture would encouraged them to work harder for the success of the party at the forthcoming polls

While urging the beneficiaries to work towards the victory of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, she also tasked them to adopt a house -to-house campaign approach in order to ensure total victory for the party at the polls.

Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, who responded on behalf of constestants expressed optimism that the party would do well in the state adding that they are growing stronger on daily basis..

“We are grateful to the wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, who thought ius worthy ambassadors of the party and appreciated the need to support us with different kinds of campaign materials, which we collectively intend to pass on to our people at the grass roots levels

Nasiru Ali Ahmed, also expressed happiness over the gesture, which he described as timely , particularly that the presidential election is around the corner

‘’We will do our best to ensure the victory of President Buhari’s victory in the presidential election’’.

Meanwhile, the eldest son of Nigeria’s former Head of State, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Abacha, has lamented what he described as the progressive slide in the fortunes of Kano State, alleging misgovernance by successive administrations.

Abacha disclosed this during the flag off of his governorship campaign at Kano Polo Ground at the weekend.

The governorship candidate of the Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) observed that while the population of the state had increased tremendously in recent years, the opportunities available for the people of the state have shrank considerably.

“Our infrastructure is depreciating because of poor quality jobs-seemingly another conduit pipe to drain the state’s resources; the prestige of our women has been reduced. Some indigenous contractors are not paid since 1999. And the state is embroiled in serious debt in which deductions from might definitely cause some sleepless nights”he declared.

“To be very sincere with you, this gathering should please note that Kano is not working or it has stopped working a long time ago” Abacha said.

The business mogul, who was accompanied to occasion by thousands of his excited supporters, including his mother, Hajia Mryam Abacaha, explained that he joined the governorship race with a view to salvage the state from “observable collapse”.

He pledged to reduce the cost of governance, undertake economic reforms, create new infrastructure and investments strategy, create employment, prioritize agriculture and enhance the growth of key sectors of the economy of the state, which would in turn enhance productivity.