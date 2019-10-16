Moshood Adebayo

Hundreds of women across the country will converge on Lagos for the 19th edition of the national women conference being organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, (COWLSO).

This year’s conference with the theme: “Unlearn, Learn and Relearn: 21st Women’s Perspective Approach” opens Tuesday next week. Wife of the president, Hajia Aisha Buhari will declare it open, Kwara Governor, Abdul Rahman Abdil Razaq, would be special guest of honour, while his counterpart from Nasarawa, Governor Abdullahi Sule, is expected to declare it closed.

Wife of Lagos Governor and chairman of COWLSO, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo Olu said the theme and sub-themes of the conference will be examined by seasoned academics and accomplished professionals in various spheres of life. She projected that no fewer than 3, 000 participants, mainly women of different professional background across the country are expected to attend the conference which holds at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria lsland, Lagos.