From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari is back to the country after six months in Dubai.

Though her return has not be confirmed officially, a presidential source said her office had earlier been fumigated in preparation for her return.

Mrs. Buhari, was said to have traveled abroad after Hanan, one of her daughters, got married in September last year.

While one source said she left the country for medical reasons, another said she travelled to be with her children each time they are due to deliver.

Efforts to officially confirm the development from her aides was not successful, as none picked their calls nor replied SMSs.