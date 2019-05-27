Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The wife of the president is set to receive the freed victim of the Saudi Arabia drugs trafficking cartel, Zainab Aliyu.

The Nigerian student who was held in Saudi Arabia on drug smuggling charges had recently been reunited with her family.

Aliyu spent four months in prison following the discovery of illegal drugs in a bag tagged in her name on her arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Zainab who is led by Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, was companied by her parents, Habib and Maryam Aliyu, and sister, Hajara Aliyu.

She was accused of entering Saudi Arabia with an illegal dosage of Tramadol, but it had since been discovered she was a victim of a cartel at the airport in Kano that specializes in keeping hard drugs in travelers’ bags.

Some members of the cartel are already in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).