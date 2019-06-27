Steve Agbota

Nigeria’s First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to provide platforms that will encourage more women’s participation in maritime business especially in the seafaring profession to boost the nation’s economic development.

Buhari who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Pastor Dolapo Osinbajo, at the celebration of the 2019 Day of Seafarers with the theme: “On Board with Gender Equality,” organised by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said there was need to promote gender balancing in the seafaring career, adding that the President was aware of the economic benefits that come with encouraging the female gender in the maritime sector.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO), chose the theme, which resonates with its theme for this year’s World Maritime Day, to highlight the contributions of women in the maritime industry and encourage more women to go into the profession of sea transportation.

According to her, “Under the current leadership of NIMASA, we have seen significant strides aimed at making women active players in the blue economy industry. Mr. President is desirous of seeing more women play active role in the maritime industry. This celebration focusing on women seafarers is, therefore, apt.”

She called on “all government agencies, especially those in the maritime sector, to ensure the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 5, which is aimed at attaining gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.”

The First Lady commended NIMASA’s efforts to promote and encourage women in the maritime sector. She noted that such was in line with the President’s aspirations for the sector.