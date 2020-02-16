Joe Effiong, Uyo,

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised Nigerian to build lasting legacies that would outlive them and make their succeeding generations proud instead of piling and leaving behind perishable financial resources.

Buhari also stressed that praying for the departed to rest in peace amounts to “medicine after death” as resting in peace depends only on how the person lived their life on earth.

Speaking on Saturday at the funeral of the late Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, the father of Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Buhari said the deceased left behind an inheritance for his children because he served God during his lifetime and died as a Christian,

President Buhari who was represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at the event, said the late Nkanang left behind the ‘blessings of a thousand generations’.

He explained that the late Nkanang would indeed rest in peace as a result of his works on earth, noting that only the deeds of a person while alive would determine whether they rest in peace or not.

He commended Emmanuel on the blessing his father left behind saying, “Papa was in his life time a legendary teacher and headmaster, who taught and mentored thousands of students, many of whom are here today celebrate his life and time.

“But his greatest legacy will be the faithful and prolific spreading of the gospel of Jesus Christ through the Qua Iboe Church. Through the great work that he did, it was clear to all that not only was he a teacher and a mentor of men but also a leader and father to so many.

“At funeral services such as this, one of the prayers is that ‘may the soul of the departed rest in peace’. But for many who are familiar with Christian theology, you would agree with me that the prayer is medicine after death.

“The truth of the matter is that men and women rest in peace depending on what they do before they die and we know that Elder Nkanang not only served and loved the Lord Jesus Christ while he was here, and accepted him as Lord and Saviour, but he also propagated the gospel. So the confidence is that today, he is also resting in peace,” he said.

Chairman of the Governor’s Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekitit state who spoke on behalf of the state governors said the gathering was a celebration of life.

He stated that the gathering was not to mourn the deceased but to celebrate a father who reared great children, and spent his life well.

He commended the children of the deceased for giving him a worthy departure saying, “We celebrate papa Gabriel Nkanang for a life well spent and also celebrate the children for ensuring that they give papa a worthy departure”.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Governor Udom Emmanuel said the ceremony was a bridge-building, which defies political, religious or ethnic divide because of the socio-political configuration of persons present.