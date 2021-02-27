From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chief Executive Officer of SAF Petroleum, Chief Safiriyu Kazeem has urged the federal government to build new refineries for the economic growth of the country.

He said building refineries will help the oil and gas sector and ameliorate the sufferings of the masses.

He said Nigerians will keep on paying more for fuel consumed because of the additional cost of importation.

Safiriyu said that building of new refineries would not only help to create jobs but also in the long run help to cut down fuel price.

The oil and gas merchant said that rather than wasting fund on repairing the country’s old refineries, the federal government should concentrate efforts on building new ones.

He said the new refineries would also guarantee steady supply of petroleum products and ease the suffering of all Nigerians.

“Time is now for the federal government to build new refineries so that we can stop importation of what ordinarily we have in abundance here. It’s against all logic that we are still importing fuel. Does that mean we don’t have the wherewithal to build at least two new refineries under two years?

“With, new refineries, we will be solving the major problem of frequent increment in pump price, ensure steady supply of fuel as well as ensure provision of jobs for our teeming youths.

“The issue of controversial oil subsidy which usually pitch the government against the people will also become history. The implication of this is that the country will have more fund to attend to its developmental needs among others,” he added.