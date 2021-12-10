JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The former Chairman of Senate Committee on Services, Senator Effiong Bob has appealed to Nigerians to work harder towards strengthening the national institutions in order to save the renascent democracy from political asphyxiation.

Speaking as the Chairman of the 2021 NUJ Evening with the Legends , an event organized as part of the NUJ, Akwa Ibom State Council press Week, to honour those from the state who had made remarkable contributions to the development of journalism practice in Nigeria, Senator Bob reasoned that Nigeria would fair much better if Nigerians start working towards strengthening democratic institutions instead individuals.

Senator Bob who represented Akwa Ibom North East in the red chambers between 2003-2011, and later became the Chancellor and Chairman governing council, University of Benin, however gave the assurance that the nation would come out of 2023 politics and general elections more united stressing that Nigeria have a way of navigating through odds unscathed when people think it’s over for the country.

He said; “Nigerians should start working for stronger institutions rather than having strong personalities and politicians dictating the pace and direction of our country’s democratic future. America would have imploded during the last election if not for its very strong institutions that ignored the personal impressions her then president; we all saw what happened at Capitol Hill.

“Nigeria must strengthen her national institutions to safeguard democracy. We must also understand that notwithstanding the prevailing atmosphere in the country presently, 2023 general election will hold as the country has a way of navigating through difficulties to achieve its objectives”.

Bob praised the four veteran journalists selected for this year’s edition of Night with the Legends namely Mr Anietie Usen, Mr James Akpandem, Mrs Mary Asuquo and Mr Moffat Ekoriko for their immense contributions to the development of journalism practice in Nigeria.

He however advised journalists to ensure objectivity and balanced reportage while doing their constitutionally imposed duties, and to see the development and unity of the state and the nation as paramount in all their undertakings.

One of the honorees and for editor of Newswatch, Mr Anietie Usen, explained that only true federalism would save Nigeria from impending doom.

Usen Nigeria must return to its regional structures before the 1966 coup by the military stressing that the present structure holding the country is too porous to guarantee its survival.

The event which had contributions from all the honorees on how to ensure the survival of Nigeria’s democracy and the future of the country had Obong Ide Owodiong idemeko deliverea keynote address to spice the occasion.

The theme of tgis year’s Press Week is: Politics, National Unity and the Quest for Credible Election: The Role of Journalism,

