Official news agency, IRNA reported on Monday that 32 bodies have so far been recovered from the rubble of a 10-storey commercial building collapse in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan.

The rescuers have sped up debris removal at the scene in Khuzestan Province to find the rest of the trapped persons, it reported.

The exact number of missing people was unknown, but it was estimated that some 35 others are still trapped under the ruins.

On Sunday, the Iranian government announced nationwide mourning to honour the victims of the disaster.

The Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported that 10 people were arrested for the incident, in which the building’s owner and contractor were killed.

The under-construction building, known as Metropol, was on a crowded street in downtown Abadan, surrounded by commercial and medical complexes and offices.

Parts of the building collapsed suddenly on 25th trapping dozens of people beneath the rubble. (Xinhua/NAN)

