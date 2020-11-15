Gyang Bere, Jos

The National chairman of Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr. Aishatu Aliyu Umar has vowed to flush out quacks and every unscrupulous elements in the construction industry to avert further building collapse.

Engr. Umar stated at the weekend during the Investiture of the 4th Chairman of Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers Jos Chapter, Engr. Beedee Musa Bott held at Treasures Inn Hotel Jos.

She noted that quackery have threatened lives and properties as well as the image of the Engineering family in Nigeria.

“We will champion the war against quacks and every unscrupulous element in the construction industry and how they have threatened lives and properties as well as the image of the Engineering family in Nigeria”.

Engr. Umar added that civil engineers will strive to build a more strong, dynamic and sustainable profession that will provide foundation for civil Engineering innovations with deep technical knowledge especially among young Engineers.

“My quest for mentorship of our young Engineers cannot be overemphasized, so I plead with the new leadership at all states level to encourage mentorship among our young members with passion to transform visions to actions, courage, to think differently and combat civil engineering problems”.

The National Chairman urged the Engr. Bott leadership to systematically pust for a visible change for a renowned professional body.

Plateau State Commissioner of Works Hon. Pam Botmang commended the civil Engineers for added value to the development of the State.

He promised that the state government will continue to support the members of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers to sustain the world’s infrastructure development.

However the Jos Chapter chairman Engr. Beedee Musa Bott pledge to continue professional development as well as training and retraining of members shall be his principal focus.