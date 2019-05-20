Dr Andrew Minson, Concrete and Sustainable Construction Director at the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) joined leaders in the built environment at a key global summit in New York to give a rallying call on the importance of concrete and modernising the construction sector for the future needs of the world.

Speaking at the annual ‘World Built Environment Forum Summit 2019’ alongside innovators and global influencers, Dr Minson set out the sector’s role in responding to the global mega trends of accelerating population growth, rapid urbanisation and climate change.

Dr Minson said: “Whilst we recognise the enormous challenges, the cement and concrete sector has a key role in helping to future proof the urban and natural environment against resource scarcity and climate change. Concrete has innate benefits including strength and durability which the world of the future will need. It is uniquely placed to help the world transition to clean energy, for example.”

Coming together to discuss future world resilience, Dr Minson was joined in New York by a range of high-profile speakers including from the World Bank, IFC, the US Senate, Bank of England, 100 Resilient Cities, Standards and Poor’s, Deloitte, Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, CBRE, Knight Frank, McKinsey and Arup.

Dr Minson added: “Building for the future requires a modern construction industry. We are working hard on continuing to improve our sustainably, and there is a lot of innovation and collaboration underway across the sector.

“Working right across the built environment we can improve material efficiency, design and the re-use of buildings, as well ensuring recycling best practices are taken up across the world – indeed, improving all facets of the circular economy.”