By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Director, National Broadcast Academy (FRCN Training School) Ikeja, Lagos, Ken Ike Okere, has maintained that the task of building a strong and viable nation and institutions remains a collective responsibility.

He made this known in Lagos at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Intermediate Course programme in the school, where he noted that everyone is a stakeholder in the Nigerian project.

According to him, ‘we all are involved in the journey to make Nigeria work. Those fond of running down public institutions should desist forthwith. If we take public property serious as we do care for our personal property, Nigeria would have been saner than it’s today.’

He admonished management and staff of thd NBA to justify their remuneration by delivering those civil services for which they were employed. ‘We are civil servants and must deliver the services anywhere we find ourselves in the most civil way, failure to do that amounts to cheating, because we have been paid,’ he said.

He called on course participants to be focused and be rest assured that plans are in the pipeline to transform the physical environment into a more conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning; adding that the NBA would seek partnership with persons and groups to make it more attractive to achieve its mandate.

‘I charge you to be focused and never allow anything to distract you. We shall work hand in glove with strategic partners to revamp this place for the betterment of all. Though the wherewithal may not be visible, but nothing stops the envisioner from envisioning; it’s the envisioning the brings the help in the process. Our contents are top-notch, but we need your cooperation and dedication everyone to meet both ends,’ he stated.

The Registrar of the Academy, Duru Eugene, alerted participants to be security-conscious and adhere to the rules and regulations of the school. ‘Following the insecurity situation in the country today, we must be law-abiding and be security conscious at all time,’ he said.

The Deputy Director, Academics, Mr Ayodele Aliyu, speaking, charged students to be studious, and shun examination malpractices, noting that academic excellence comes through hard work.

‘You must be serious about your studies. Continuous assessment is very important and means a continuous seriousness. We expect graduands with the highest grade at the end of this course,’ he declared.