By Chinenye Anuforo

The Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a humanitarian organisation powered by Bitcoin, has announced that it is working alongside Satoshibles NFT to raise funds for the foundation’s efforts to build schools and communities around the world through Bitcoin sale of their Built With NFT Collection, with 100% of proceeds and royalties going to the beneficiaries.

The Built With NFT Collection features artwork from students at Built With Bitcoin Foundation (BWB) campuses across Africa. Students ranging from ages 3-12 were provided with paint supplies and prompted with the question “What do you want to be when you grow up?”. From this artwork, the paintings were separated into two parts, and using an algorithm to combine the parts at random, 10,000 unique NFTs were created. Today, 5,000 NFTs are available to mint on Bitcoin via Stacks, with the remainder on Ethereum.

To help bring the Built With NFT Collection to Stacks, the Built With Bitcoin Foundation and Satoshibles collaborated with STXNFT to allow the NFTs to be minted and settled on the Bitcoin network.

The team used a service called LNswap, an atomic swap exchange that enables trustless swaps between Bitcoin on Lightning and assets on Stacks such as STX, to enable Bitcoin Lightning payments.

The first 13.41 ETH collected from this project was reinvested in the communities that made this collection possible. The Built With Bitcoin Foundation provided resources for art, music, culture, sports, and other extra curricular activities for BWB schools in Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, and El Salvador.

All remaining proceeds will fund the Foundation’s on-going efforts