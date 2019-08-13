Gabriel Dike

Twenty four final-year students of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), have been expelled from the institution for falsifying their entry qualifications.

According to the university bulletin, the expulsion of the 24 students was approved by the Senate of BUK at its 374th meeting held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

The bulletin further stated that six others were withdrawn from the university for allegedly presenting fake results from their institutions while another student of Mass Communication was withdrawn for presenting a canceled NECO result.

However, prior to their appearance before the committee, the statement said the six students had been earlier withdrawn on poor academic performance and/or absence throughout the examinations, without cogent reasons.

A statement signed by the Director, Examinations, Admissions and Records (DEAR), Amina, Umar Abdullahi, said their expulsion followed a report submitted by the Senate Committee on Entry Qualification Irregularities and deliberated upon.

It categorically stated that the action of the expelled students contravenes category 3.6 and 3.8(a) respectively of the General Examinations and Academic Regulations (GEAR).

In a related development, 18 students would be re-invited to appear before the Senate Committee on Entry Qualification Irregularities for fair hearing, the statement added.

A breakdown of the expelled students revealed that Faculty of Education had the highest number of ten students and was followed by the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences with nine each.

The Faculties of Law, Agriculture, Science, Engineering and Arts and Islamic Studies had one candidate each.

The committee, however, advised the management of BUK to thoroughly check subsequent admissions so as not to re-admit the expelled students into the university with such fake results.