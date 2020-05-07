Desmond Mgboh/ Kano

Monsuru Lasun-Eniola, a Professor of Physical Health Education at Bayero University Kano, (BUK) is dead Eniola, who is an indigene of Oyo State, died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

The death of the senior lecturer was announced by Garba Sheka, a member of the University Community, who also described the late professor as a devoted Muslim while praying for the repose of his soul.

The actual cause of the Professor’s death could not be established as at press time.

It could be recalled that Bayero University has lost a number of its serving and retired members of staff in the past few weeks.

Among those that died were Professor Aliyu Umar Dikko, a lecturer in the Department of Physiology, Bayero University, Kano., Professor Balarabe Maikaba, a former Dean of the Faculty of Mass Communications and Professor Isa Hashim, a retired lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Bayero University, Kano.