Desmond Mgboh/ Kano
Monsuru Lasun-Eniola, a Professor of Physical Health Education at Bayero University Kano, (BUK) is dead Eniola, who is an indigene of Oyo State, died on Wednesday after a brief illness.
It could be recalled that Bayero University has lost a number of its serving and retired members of staff in the past few weeks.
Among those that died were Professor Aliyu Umar Dikko, a lecturer in the Department of Physiology, Bayero University, Kano., Professor Balarabe Maikaba, a former Dean of the Faculty of Mass Communications and Professor Isa Hashim, a retired lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Bayero University, Kano.
