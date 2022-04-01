From Judex Okoro, Calabar Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council (ABSCAC) has stated that successive Nigerian governments have wasted 500 trillion dollars. The Chairman of the Council and former Senator Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, who disclosed while consulting with members of the Cross River State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)at the Secretarait Annex at Mary Slessor in Calabar on Friday, said they are only three million Nigerians are consuming over 90 percent of the resources of the country. Prof. Hagher noted that the greatest problem with Nigeria is leadership and that the past seven years has been disastrous for the country, adding “we have been victims of broken promises and we have failed in all the things that would make us a great nation. “The biggest failure of Nigeria is in not providing the correct leadership that will harness the resources of the country for the betterment of the entire country. “Today we have less than 3 million Nigerians consuming 90% of the country’s revenue and we are the only country that has managed to waste 500 trillion dollars by successive administrations”, he said

According to the former minister of Power and Steel and one time Nigeria Ambassador to Mexico, “if Saraki’s presidential ambition comes to fruitrition in 2023, all sectors of the natiom’s economy, which is almost at the verge of collapsing, would be turned around and repositioned for beyter productivity.

“Bukola Saraki is highly educated. We cannot put an insensitive person in such a position of authority. But a person who when you rejoice,he rejoices with you.

“We are not a monarchy. We want a young man who has the link between the youths and old. He is also somebody who have practicalised the 35 percent affirmative action.

“For us in the PDP the women are always in the same room with us. With Saraki women will take thier right pride of place.

“As a governor, the women took thier 35 percent affirmative action. He will give Nigeria unity and in a proper position to stand for the oppressed.

As I speak to you now, all our leaders have been blindfolded. Bukola is here to answer to your fears ,assuage to your pains.”

On the issue of zoning, the chairman decried how zoning has been abused by the political class, stressing that the the opposition APC remains the biggest beneficiary of the old PDP.

He boasted that the PDP has remained the political fulcrum of the country and now is the turn of the north central to produce the president of the country.

“North West had been president and vice president of the country. The only place that is yet to benefit from zoning and where that opportunity should go to now is the north central,” Hagher stated.

Other members of the council who accompanied the chairman include the secretary Dr. Ahmadu Musa and Alhaji Aliyu Maigari. Others are Senator Shaaba Lafiagi, Engr. Hassan Husseini MNI, Prince Oleteru Lekan, Comrade Judith Bindi, Moses Aliyu and Comrade David Itopa

Earlier, the Cross River State PDP party chairman, Venatius Ikem, Esq, said Cross River state remains a PDP state come rain, come shine, promising to work toward the enthronement of a PDP president who can transform the country to a better nation.