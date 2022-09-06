Nigerian actress, producer, screenwriter, and singer, Bukunmi Oluwasina has signed an ambassadorial endorsement deal worth £15,000 with Poshglow Skincare.

The Ekiti -born entertainer, Bukunmi Oluwasina, has been dominating the Nigerian music scene lately, gaining lots of attention due to her human nature.

Brand Manager for Poshglowskincare Olanrewaju Alaka , who spoke on behalf of the company, said, this is the fourth time Poshglowskincare will be working together with Bukunmi and we have decided to renew our working relationship this time because we appreciate the loyalty, love and professionalism of those we work with, additionally, it will be a good fit for our brand to work with someone people love, a celebrity with a high level of relevancy and professionalism. Most importantly our goals align and of course working with her has given us good Return on Investment.

However, our working relationship shows that the two-brand have good audience perception of influencer marketing in Nigeria especially in the beauty industry. It is not very common to have an influencer in Nigeria who truly uses the product of the brand they represent and still work with them for several years. It is a common knowledge that influencers in Nigeria only care about the revenue they generate from their endorsement, our global ambassador is keen on her audience perception and scrupulous on how she represents her brand. This is who we love to work with.

Poshglow Skincare’s mission is to create 100% natural, productive, and 100% cruelty-free skincare products for all skin types. I am particular on the type of brand I work with and of course our goals have to align, working with Poshglowskincare has been an amazing and interesting journey for me. I find it quite interesting to work with a brand who values creatives and appreciate what I do. Poshglowskincare is not only after getting the value of what they paid for, they will still support you and make sure you excel in that project. It is an honour working with a brand who is keen on quality products and tries its very best to satisfy their customers.

Compared to some reviews I see on social media about some other brands, I have never gotten negative feedback about the brand, it has always been positive reviews and I can attest to this myself because my family and I use Poshglowskincare Bukunmi said.

I don’t promote products I do not use. I’ve made a name in the entertainment industry, so I try to protect it through what I do.

Poshglow Skincare is a completely remarkable product and for the fourth time, we are signing business deals together.

This demonstrates our tenacity and steadfastness in the belief of Poshglow Skincare’s existence even in the United Kingdom, to make inroads into the UK market and dominate, Bukunmi stated.

Reacting, Chief Executive Officer of Poshglow Skincare, Folasade Omotoyinbo said, she was delighted to have Bukunmi as an Ambassador, and that the gains of having her was enormous.