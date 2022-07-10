From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Waziri Bulama and party chieftain, Osita Okechukwu, have described the nomination of former governor of Borno State, Kassim Shettima, as running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a perfect match.

Reacting differently in a chat with Daily Sun, while Bulama described the choice as strategic and political, Okechukwu argued that the achievements of Shettima in Borno made it an excellent joint ticket.

Assuring that the decision will not affect the fortune of the party in next year’s presidential poll, Bulama said: “its a good choice, coming after extensive consultations in the party. The acceptance of broad cross section of the stakeholders representing all interests and segments in our party resulted in the choice.

“The decision is strategic and political. Since the entire party is behind the decision, there is no fear of this choice affecting the chances of APC negatively in the 2023 elections.

“Leadership at the top in collective that is President, VP, SP, Speaker etc. At the end of the day, all Nigerians will be carried along.

“Again, the job of leadership is to implement the constitution and not some ethnic, religious or partisan agenda. I am sure Asiwaju/Shettima is a good team for the APC. Leadership is a collective or team spirit,” he said.

Okechukwu on his reaction said he would have preferred a Muslim/Christian ticket ad a Christian, but since Asiwaju is a product of Northern Governors backing, he will stand by it.

“On the choice of Senator Kissim Shettima as Vice Presidential candidate; methinks it is an excellent joint ticket. An excellent joint ticket because Shettima is transparent, man of action and capable as Asiwaju pointed out. He did well as governor of Borno State and did a good pick as a successor in the person of Prof Zulum.

“On the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket, as a Christian one would had preferred Muslim-Christian ticket; however there was the likely input of Northern Governors who are staunch supporters of Asiwaju Tinubu.

“And as a veteran politician Asiwaju must have weighed all the options among which is competence, capability and reliability and sterling qualities must had guided his choice.

The good news is that both are moderate Muslims, not ultra Muslims,” Okechukwu said.