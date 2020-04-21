The coach of Bulgaria, Georgi Dermendzhiev, has been given a six-month contract extension, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Tuesday.

The extension will allow him to guide the Balkan country in the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final against Hungary.

The former Ludogorets and Levski Sofia boss was appointed as the head coach in October, replacing Krasimir Balakov.

Balakov resigned a few days after a 6-0 defeat by England when some supporters taunted the visitors with Nazi salutes and monkey chants, prompting match officials to halt the game twice.

The BFU said the 65-year-old Dermendzhiev has volunteered to take a 30 percent reduction in his salary, reflecting the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dermendzhiev led Ludogorets to three consecutive Bulgarian league titles between 2015 and 2017.

His side became the first Bulgarian team to register a UEFA Champions League group stage victory when they beat Switzerland’s Basel in 2014.

Bulgaria were scheduled to face Hungary, hoping to end a 16-year wait to reach the finals of a major tournament, on March 26.

But the game was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Iceland face Romania in the other Path A playoff semi-final.

The winner of Bulgaria-Hungary match will host the final with dates still not confirmed by European football governing body UEFA.(Reuters/NAN)