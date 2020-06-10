The Bulgarian government on Wednesday approved the extension of a nationwide epidemic emergency until June 30 in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The epidemic emergency took effect on May 14 with duration of one month, replacing the state of emergency which was implemented on March 13.

“The implementation of anti-epidemic measures has contributed to slowing down the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and reducing pressure on the healthcare system.

“The prolongation of the epidemic emergency will help slow down and limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by applying temporary anti-epidemic measures,’’ the government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, it would improve the preparedness of the health care and other systems to respond to a subsequent wave, the statement said.

A total of 2,889 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Balkan country so far; 167 people have died. (Xinhua/NAN)