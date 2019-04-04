German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has said Bulgaria needs to make greater efforts in combating corruption and promoting the rule of law, local media reported on Thursday.

Steinmeier said in an interview with a Bulgarian newspaper published as he began a two-day tour of the country.

“Genuine progress is needed in these areas if the country is to draw investment.

“Bulgaria is certainly attractive to German industry, as the presence of more than 5,000 German companies indicated.

“But Bulgaria is of course not the only location option for German entrepreneurs,’’ Steinmeier said.

Steinmeier was set to be greeted with full military honours before holding talks with President Rumen Radev, followed by lunch with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and a visit to parliament.

In the interview, Steinmeier said corruption and the rule of law were key aspects in deciding whether to admit Bulgaria to the Schengen document-free travel zone of 26 European countries, most of them in the European Union.

Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007.

“This was the joint goal.

“But whether the preconditions are fulfilled and European partners are convinced of substantial progress by your country on the rule of law and combating corruption will have to be evaluated jointly,’’ Steinmeier cautioned. (dpa/NAN)