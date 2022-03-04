Bulgaria has reaffirmed its commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation with Nigeria in the pharmaceutical, energy, mining, and agriculture sectors.

Mr Yanko Yordanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Nigeria, said this in Abuja late Thursday at a Cocktail/Reception organised as part of activities to commemorate the country’s National Day.

According him, Bulgaria and Nigeria have developed very fast in recent times because both countries are on a good track to further develop ties in the areas of education, cultural, and politics.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“So, I am expecting very good days to come for Bulgaria and Nigeria and to build on our partnership; I believe that will be a very smooth process.

“There are rooms for lots of improvement in this regards, I am very happy that since last couple of years our trade volume has increased significantly and I hope that will not only be sustained..

“Also that such will further improve in the areas of pharmaceuticals, energy, mining and agriculture; I believe that we are on good track to do this within this month.

“When the delegation of Bulgarian University will be visiting Abuja, we will be taking part in Agricultural trade fair that will hold here.

“I am sure there are lots of rooms for improvement, but we are keeping on this and it will yield result soon.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He said trade volume between the two countries would improve to encourage import and export; saying economies of both nations are not limited to economic diversification, but to further improve such.

He identified agriculture and mining to be priority areas where Bulgaria would want to deepen its ties with Nigeria.

“I have seen lots of potential in energy sector, even in educational area where our bilateral cooperation has not just direct impact on trade volume, but building block of sustainable trade relations.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“COVID-19 era opened lots of potential, in terms of technological cooperation, economies and online services; I believe that the last two years Bulgaria and Nigeria achieved a lot in IT-sector.

“So many Nigerians applied to work in Bulgaria, especially in the IT sector, many Bulgarian companies are coming to Nigeria to select their areas and to make positive impact.

“COVID-19 has its challenges, still we have a lot to overcome at the same time, we have a lot to achieve even in IT-sector, where Bulgaria and Nigeria are very good at,” he added.

He revealed that they were over 4000 Nigerians that graduated from tertiary institutions in Bulgaria, noting more would also be done to deepen 58 years of diplomatic relations between both countries.

In a separate interview at the event, Mr Okatahi Jatto, Interim President of Bulgaria Alumni Association (BAA) commended both countries to have enjoyed fruitful cooperation since 58 years ago.

According to him, bilateral cooperation between the two countries have been mutual, because the two countries witnessed long history of friendship.

“It was rewarding to have acquired educational skills in Bulgaria and to return to Nigeria with knowledge to contribute our quota towards growth of our fatherland.

“We are glad to to have gained educational knowledge there and also that we are back to Nigeria, putting our efforts to make sure our country becomes even better.

“In terms of trade, Bulgaria has potential where Nigeria can gain a lot from; currently plans are on ground to deepen cultural exchange in the bid to explore every trade opportunities available.

“Bulgaria is an agrarian country and we can go into agriculture and education with them to achieve more meaningful bilateral growth,” Jatto said. (NAN)