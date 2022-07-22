From Okwe Obi

A former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachua, has charged the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), to provide solutions to problems confronting the nation.

Bulkachua made the appeal at the 12th Edition of Engr Charles Mbanefo Distinguished Lecture organised by the Abuja Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), recently, with the theme ‘the role of law in a democratic setting.’

She appreciated Mbanefo, who is the pioneer chairman of NSE, Abuja Branch for his commitment to the development and promotion of the profession.

She stressed that Nigeria depends on engineers and scientists to solve the myriads of problems confronting its development.

“I, therefore, call on your society to rise up to the challenges confronting our Nation and take proactive measures and make serious effort at helping in changing the face of the economy and stem the tide of all the factors militating against a just and egalitarian society where equity and fair play will.

“With your cooperation this Nation can gravitate from hardship to a vibrant political, social, economic progress, cohesion and prosperity. Unfortunately, Nigeria is lacking in infrastructural development and is still seeing as an underdeveloped nation.

“Various offices, National Assembly and Court Halls, Court Rooms and Offices for Judicial Officers cannot be in place without vital inputs from engineering practitioners. The list is endless.

She said further that nation building as they are found in all areas of developments that can bring about a just and egalitarian society.

“There is no doubt that Engineers are very crucial to Nation Building as they are found in all areas of developments that can bring about a just and egalitarian society.

Justice Bulkachua also decried unprofessional practices among quacks engineers which had led to wanton destruction of lives and property in the country as worrisome.

On his part, Mbanefo explained that the lecture was aimed at bringing engineers together to rub minds on how to move engineering profession forward to meet international standard practice.

He urged them to work hard to ensure that sustainable development in all engineering practice is achieved.