Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Shortly after the decision of the President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, to recused herself from the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari has emphasised that he respects the country’s judiciary and is willing to abide by its decisions at all times.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, Buhari gave the assurance at an Iftar dinner with the representatives of the judiciary on Wednesday at his official residence, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president said he believes that the judiciary should be independent and recalled how he submitted himself to the adjudication of the courts three times on his way to becoming president without any fuss because “I respect the institution. I have come before you three times before I got here on the fourth run for the office. Your word is the last word on any given issue.”

He praised he capabilities of Nigerian judges, saying that “your training and experience have earned you respect.”

In his remarks in appreciation of the Ramadhan fast-breaking, the acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Ibrahim, Tanko Mohammed, leading retired chief justices, some justices of the Supreme Court and heads of courts in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT assured the nation that judiciary will continue to do its best in safeguarding the country’s democracy.

He praised President Buhari for not meddling in the affairs of the courts in the country.