From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, berated Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, for misguided attack on South East.

The lawmaker representing Bauchi North reportedly said South East should be eliminated from Nigeria and not considered for the Presidency when he featured on a television programme.

But in a swift reaction, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it was shocking and unfortunate that a senator would make such provocative attack on an ethnic nation like the Igbo, and asked the Senate to call him to order.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation said” “Bulkachuwa who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and husband of the President, Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, was quoted as saying that Ndigbo in Nigeria deserve deaths and elimination because in his words, “the South East habours criminals, rebels and arsonists.” He said, rather than the Igbo getting the Presidency being agitated for by their people, what they deserve is elimination from Nigeria.

“It is shocking and unbelievable that a Senator and Chairman of a strategic Committee in the Senate, Foreign Affairs, could make such an incendiary attack against the Igbo people without any provocation whatsoever.

“The Igbo demand for the Presidency of Nigeria is within their rights under the laws of the land. They have not breached any section of the Constitution by making such demands. It is therefore gross gratuitous insult for Senator Bulkachuwa to rain such unguarded invectives against a major region in the country.

“We have tried to obtain some internet facts on Bulkachuwa, the only significant information on him is that on June 10, 2020, his constituents in Bauchi commenced a recall process on him; and no more.”

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo while condemning Bulkachuwa unreservedly for spewing such hate speech on a major ethnic nation, however, said it was a reflection of the believe of some people in power.

“It is highly inconceivable that a senator and a husband of a highly placed judicial officer, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, would habour such evil wish for a significant section of Nigeria. Quel domage! This goes to show clearly the wicked mindset of some people in power who have no other objective but to turn the country into killing fields in the pursuit of hidden ethno-religious agenda.

“While Nigerians are united against the bandits that physically abduct, torture, maim and kill, worse harm is caused by incendiary rhetoric as espoused by the Bulkachuwas in high places.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide demands an unreserved apology and restitution from Bulkachuwa for this unwarranted assault. We also call on the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawal to reprimand Bulkachuwa publicly as deterrence to some others who do not understand their oath of office and allegiance to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“For purpose of clarity, a Nigerian Senator must be seen at all times to protect the interest and corporate existence of Nigeria. We doubt if we can build a truly united country with such irresponsible conduct and legislative rascality by the likes of Bulkachuwa.”

“For purpose of clarity, a Nigerian Senator must be seen at all times to protect the interest and corporate existence of Nigeria. We doubt if we can build a truly united country with such irresponsible conduct and legislative rascality by the likes of Bulkachuwa.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.