The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for constructing a complex for the appellant court in the state.

Bulkachuwa stated this when she led some jurists from various divisions of the Court of Appeal and High Court to visit Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu.

Justice Bulkachuwa expressed gratitude to the governor for his administration’s interventions in the state judiciary infrastructure, especially the judges quarters and the Court of Appeal complex. “We are very grateful,” she said.

Bulkachuwa was in Enugu in continuation of her tour of the Court of Appeal Divisions in the country. Her visit to Enugu coincided with the valedictory court session in honour of a retired Justice Chinwe Eugenia Iyizoba of the Court of Appeal.

Governor Ugwuanyi who welcomed Justcie Bulkachuwa to the ,congratulated her for being the first female President of the Court of Appeal.

The governor noted that his administration, in synergy with the state judiciary, headed by a female Chief Judge, Justice Ngozi Emehelu, “had added momentum and great value to our determined efforts to make Enugu State a place where good governance and development flourish through rule of law and justice.”