Following their elimination from the Bullet Energy Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Rivers Hoopers’ head coach, Ogoh Odaudu says it was a good test for his team.

Rivers Hoopers lost their opening game on Tuesday, November 1 to Lagos Legends. They returned the following day to beat Hot Coal of Abuja and Mibaha Chanans a day after.

A 45-35 defeat to Correctional Services who were tied on points with Hoopers in Group A, meant that the Port Harcourt club were eliminated from the tournament.

Odaudu sees it as a “blessing in disguise,” heading to the Final 8 which tips off on Monday.

“The tournament was a good one for us, two wins and two losses. Our aim was to come here and test ourselves and see what we could do in preparation for the final 8.

“Though the boys had been playing individually in some other competitions like the festival, as a team we were rusty but these games have taken all the rust away, “ he said.

Odaudu added: “We saw the places we were deficient, mistakes made and we have been talking about it and we will find time to work on the things we didn’t do well before final 8 starts on Monday.”