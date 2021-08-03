From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Government, yesterday, suspended the principal and Akenzua Hall House Master of the Edo College, Benin over a video which surfaced on the internet on Monday where senior students where bullying junior students with one of them naked.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, yesterday, the government expressed shock at the viral video.

‎It explained that Ministry of Education on enquiry discovered that the incident took place at the college premises and involved Senior Secondary School (SSS) students of Akenzua Hall of residence, who are writing their National Examinations Council (NECO) final examination.

According to the government, the video exposed the incompetence of the management of the school authority and the delinquent behaviour of the students who carried out the abusive action.

“On account of the above, government has taken the following actions, the Principal of the college, Mr. Peter Edomwonyi, has been instructed to proceed on suspension effective immediately. He is to hand over all property and assets of the school in his possession to the next most senior Vice Principal of the school. He is to remain on suspension until the investigation of the incident is concluded and government provides further directive on the matter.

“The House Master for Akenzua Hall of Residence, Mr. Oamen Stanley, has also been suspended indefinitely, with immediate effect.

“All the students involved in the abusive behaviour have been handed over to the Ministry of Justice for investigation and prosecution in accordance with the Child Rights Law.

“The Edo State Ministry of Health is reaching out to the victims to ascertain the state of their health and provide the necessary support.

“The Edo State Government is committed to maintaining a school environment that is safe for children and offers apologies to the victims of the abuse, their parents and members of the public”, the statement said.