Monica Iheakam

Former Super Eagles and Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany midfielder, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has gone down memory lane to reveal the gains of his sojourn in the Bundesliga.

As one of the 11-man legends network flying the Bundesliga flag across the world, Okocha praised the German league for it’s talent development programmes that identify and nurture promising promising youngsters at an early stage.

Speaking on the Bundesliga Legends Tour in Nigeria, put together by StarTimes, Jay Jay as he is fondly called by fans and admires,revealed that he went to Germany as boy and came out a made man.

“I went to Germany as a 17 year-old, and I left as man because of the foundation and opportunity they gave me. It is difficult to find any place in Europe that could have afforded me such platform to excel. “I am very proud to represent the Bundesliga and help to show fans football as it is meant to be. With the highest number of goals in any European top-flight league, packed stadiums providing electric atmospheres and many of the world’s greatest players and rising stars producing world-class football every week.

After joining Eintracht Frankfurt in 1992, he spent four years playing for the Bundesliga club, during which he scored 18 goals in 90 appearances.

“I am delighted that football is on another level globally and I will love to see more Nigerian players play in the German league.

On August 31, 1993, Okocha combined all of the above traits to score one sensational goal that had beaten goalkeeper Oliver Kahn tweeting over 20 years later, “I’m still dizzy,” even now.

Meanwhile, the former Fernebache star and Henning Brinkmann , Manger sales Europe/ Africa audio visual rights along with other Bundesliga representatives will take part in the three -day visit to interact with fans.

During the tour, Okocha will visit the Little Tigers Academy in Lagos, to motivate the youngsters at the Academy, who aspire to be just like him, in a country where millions of young people have an interest in football.