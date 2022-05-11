By Chinenye Anuforo

Bundle Africa has celebrated its second anniversary and also launched a web app to give its users more access to crypto.

With its users’ needs in mind, Bundle launched the first version of its mobile app that has developed over the years as one of the easiest crypto trading platforms in Africa.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Starting with only three assets at its launch, it has now grown to over 80 assets and over 700,000 users across Nigeria and Ghana.

Despite regulatory pushback, Bundle has been able to cater to the needs of its user base through the integration of Cashlink, a P2P payments platform, which has served as a gateway for crypto to cash transfers. With over a million transactions within its first 7 months, the success of Cashlink can be attributed to the escrow system which mitigates fraud from either side of the transaction.

With the aim of helping users mitigate loss during a bear crypto market, they built simple tools to help users by releasing Bundle Leveraged Token (BLVTs) series that gives users the ability to hold leverage on a cryptocurrency that can either multiply the loss or profit on an asset.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

To promote the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies and further set the minds of people at ease, trading should be as easy and convenient as possible for all people. This means that crypto services should be offered on multiple platforms with all users in mind and not just some,” said CEO, Emmanuel Babalola.

As Bundle continues to grow, the need to evolve into its original mission becomes pertinent — a social finance app making crypto accessible to everyone. Bundle will be expanding across the continent this quarter which signifies the first step in the right direction, alongside implementations to pivot into a social finance product.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

On the issue of the multiple scam accounts across social media platforms, Bundle explained that they working hand in hand with their risk and compliance team to remove these phishing accounts. They are also set to release a 2FA security feature to further protect its users. Bundle users are implored to ensure that any dealings on Twitter and Instagram are with their official handles. They wouldn’t ask you to click on any link or share your OTP with them.

As regards the persistent downtime that the app has been having, Bundle released a letter from their CEO in a blogpost where they highlighted the cause of the issue, steps that have been taken and how they hope to rebuild the trust of their users in the app.

Looking into the celebration of its second anniversary, Bundle has reiterated its promise of customer centricity by giving its users an optional way to trade with its newly released web app. The web app provides an alternative way for both existing and new users to explore their curiosities on the go. Visitors to the website will also be able to learn and stay informed with the latest news from Bundle through the blog. The new website also teases the launch of Bundle Futures.