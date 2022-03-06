Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, on Sunday, approved the automatic employment for 196 graduates of the state College of Health Science and Technology, Nguru.

Buni, in a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu, said the employment would boost manpower in the healthcare sector.

He said the employees included 23 pharmacy technicians, 60 medical laboratory technicians, 62 dental surgery technicians and 51 health information management professionals.

The governor charged the experts to justify their employment by being dedicated to duty and maintaining high ethical standards.

“Government has expended so much in training you and has now employed you.

“ You should justify the huge investment made by government to serve our people diligently and efficiently, to add value to our drive for improved healthcare delivery in the state.

” This administration is committed to providing accessible and affordable healthcare service delivery to the doorsteps of our people” Buni said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Buni-led administration had established at least one functional healthcare facility in each of the 178 political wards in the state. (NAN)

