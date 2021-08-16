From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Yobe State Governor and Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, his Jigawa and Kebbi State counterparts, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Muhammad Abubakar, respectively, on Monday, paid a condolence visit to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun over the death of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun.

Others who accompanied Governor Buni on the visit were the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Dimeji Bankole, a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, Senator Gbenga Kaka and the chairman of the Tertiary Education Trustfund (TETfund), Kashim Imam, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Governor Buni urged Abiodun to take solace in the fact that death is the inevitable outcome of living.

He disclosed that he visited Abiodun to deliver the condolence message of all members of the APC, saying ‘All APC members are with you and sharing in your grief.

‘We are here to share in your grief, to sympathise with you and your family, but we must all take solace in the fact that death is inevitable and one day we will all die,’ Governor Buni added.

Responding, Governor Abiodun noted that his father’s transition has made him join the fatherless club, though unwillingly, adding that the visit was a balm that would help in soothing the family in this trying time.

He described his father as humble and God-fearing, disciplined and focused, adding that he lived for his family and community.

While noting that his father believed that life was transient, the governor said God has appointed time for everyone, charging all to make the best of their time while on earth, as each one would give an account of his/her stewardship.

Earlier in the day, Governor Abiodun’s predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, had paid an unexpected condolence visit to Abiodun’s family.

Senator Amosun, who arrived at the Iperu Remo Family Home of Abiodun around 10:38, left immediately after signing the condolence register and greeted the family.

The former governor wrote in the condolence register: ‘Adieu Baba – may the good Lord grant you eternal rest. Adieu.’

Meanwhile, the rite of passage for the governor’s father will begin on Monday, September 6, and end on Thursday, September 9.

Governor Abiodun, who is the eldest son of the deceased announced during the Buni-led condolence visit to Iperu-Remo.

‘I want to formally announce that the family have decided that we will begin the burial rite from the 6th of September and it will last till the 9th of September.

‘We are grateful to political leaders, royal fathers, community leaders, service chiefs, business executives, unionists, civil servants, public officials, students of the late educationists, student leaders, religious communities, women groups as well as politicians across political parties for their calls, condolence visits and an avalanche of soothing words, encomiums and kind remarks on the life and times of our patriarch.’