Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Friday called on People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) to participate actively in the forthcoming collection of data on them by the Federal Government.

The data collection, scheduled for Aug. 12 in all the local government areas of the state, will be undertaken by the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

In a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, on Friday in Damaturu, the governor made the call while receiving the Commission’s Coordinator, Alhaji Mohammed lsa.

Buni appealed to all PLWD in Yobe to participate actively in the head count.

“You are advised to co-operate, support and take advantage of this exercise to ensure its success in the state.

“This is an opportunity for you to benefit from the Federal Government palliative programmes.

Presenting a letter to the governor, Isa said that the commission would conduct the exercise in all the 17 local government areas of the state.

He explained that the exercise would enable PLWD in Yobe to benefit from the Federal Government’s COVID-19 palliative and subsequent support programmes.

“When completed only those who are captured will be considered in future.

“This exercise is, therefore, necessary and crucial to all PLWD, Isa said.“ (NAN)

