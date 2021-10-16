From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has appealed to party members to approach today’s State Congress with a united front.

In a statement issued by Governor Buni’s Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, the Yobe State governor also disclosed that the ruling party has made adequate arrangements for a hitch free congress, urging members to place the party’s interests above personal and other primordial sentiments and considerations. The chairman however cautioned that the party “will not condone deliberate acts of sabotage by anyone or group intended to ridicule the process and outcome of the congress.”

His words: “We should all work hard to strengthen the party, promote unity and resolve our differences to have a party that is united, strong and with national interest.”

He further reminded party members to explore the conflict resolution measures put in place to address differences that may emerge from the congress and other disagreements.

“The party has appeals committees for every congress either ward, local government or state congresses to address differences and disagreements.

“We have also inaugurated the National Reconciliation Committee under the chairmanship of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, former governor of Nasarawa State to reconcile all differences among stakeholders and party members,” Buni said in the statement. He urged the state congress committees to be fair and just to all candidates, stressing: “You are advised to be free, fair and just to all.

