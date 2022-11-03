Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has commended the Federal Government for approving the rehabilitation of the 90km Buni Gari-Gulani road.

The News Agency og Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the rehabilitation of the 90km Buni Gari-Gulani road also in Yobe in the sum of N4 billion with a completion period of 36 months.

Buni in a statement by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Thursday, noted that the road was destroyed by the recent flood.

He described the gesture as a huge relief to the government saddled with enormous responsibility of providing critical infrastructure.

The governor said the road would further boost trade and commerce among the business communities in the area.

“ This approval gives the people of the state a sense of belonging.

“We are proud of this commitment and would support the execution of the project in the interest of our people and the business community visiting the state from within and outside the state,” Buni said.(NAN)